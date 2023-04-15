US Supreme Court temporarily preserves full access to abortion pill mifepristone

The United States Supreme Court on Friday (April 14) temporarily preserved full access to widely-used abortion pill mifepristone, putting on hold lower court decisions placing restrictions on the drug. According to a report by the news agency AFP, the court issued an administrative stay freezing rulings until Wednesday (April 19) to allow for parties to submit their arguments

The stay, signed by Justice Samuel Alito, asked for parties to submit their briefs by Tuesday (April 18).

Friday's decision comes after the Justice Department filed an emergency appeal asking the Supreme Court to block the lower court rulings that would have banned or limited the use of mifepristone from 5 GMT on Saturday.

In its emergency filing, the Justice Department argued that the lower court orders would upend the status quo and scramble the complex regulatory regime governing mifepristone.

"That disruptive result would profoundly harm women, the nation's healthcare system, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), and the public interest," the filing added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE