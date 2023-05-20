USA: One killed, three injured in shooting incident at birthday party in Alabama

One person was left dead while three were injured after a shooting incident at a birthday party in the southeastern US state of Alabama, late on Friday night.

The incident took place in the Birmingham city of the state. According to Truman Fitzgerald, the Birmingham Police public information officer, the department received calls of multiple people being shot in the 900 block of 47th Street North at around 10 pm local time.

Upon reaching the scene, the police officers managed to find one woman and three men injured in front of an apartment building. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was pressed into action and the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

However, one of the men succumbed to the injuries after initial treatment. Fitzgerald added that while men were shot, the woman suffered injuries not caused by gunfire.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a birthday party was happening in the area when an 'unidentified' assailant approached the party attendees and opened fire. So far, the police do not have any major lead nor do they have any suspect in custody.

ALSO READ | US: At least nine shot at mall in Texas; shooter killed by police Birthday party shooting events escalate Mass shooting events at parties have become a regular occurrence in the US, especially in Alabama in recent times. Last month, a mass shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama left four dead. According to local media reports, at least 20 people were shot at and sustained injuries.

"There were four lives tragically lost in this incident, and there's been a multitude of injuries," Sergeant Jeremy Burkett, a spokesman for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) informed at the time.

Similarly, earlier this month, a 17-year-old girl was killed while five were injured at a large party near a college campus in Chico, Northern California.

ALSO READ | 'Sweet 16' birthday party horror: Mass shooting in Alabama leaves at least 4 dead More shootings than days in 2023 The United States has witnessed over 200 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The statistic becomes all the more damning when one realises there have been more mass shootings than days in 2023. The archive tracked more than 647 mass shootings in 2022 while the number stood at 690 in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)