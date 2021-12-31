US woman locks self in airplane bathroom midair for five hours. Want to know why?

In a commendable effort, a woman school teacher, who was travelling from Chicago to Iceland onboard a trans-Atlantic flight, locked herself in the bathroom for five hours after she learned that she had contracted COVID-19 midair.

The teacher from Michigan, Marisa Fotieo, was flying on December 20 when she started complaining about sore throat, a report said.

She was able to find a rapid test kit and “within what felt like two seconds” learnt that she had contracted Covid, as per Fotieo.

Also Read: Israel to administer fourth dose of vaccine to most vulnerable to COVID-19

"There's 150 people on the flight, and my biggest fear was giving it to them," Fotieo said.

As there were still five hours left for the flight to touch down, Fotieo said that she thought it was the best option to hide in a plane's bathroom until it lands to ensure others stay safe.

The woman captured her experience on camera and posted it to TikTok. The video has got over 1.5 million likes already.

Also Read: First ‘Omicron death’ registered in India’s Maharashtra state

"Shout out to @Icelandair for my VIP quarantine quarters.." she gave the caption to the post.

As per Fotieo, Ragnhildur "Rocky" Eiríksdóttir, a flight attendant, brought her snacks and drinks while checking for her in the bathroom.

After getting down of the plane, she exchanged information with the flight attendant and went for isolation at the Red Cross hotel in Iceland.

(With inputs from agencies)