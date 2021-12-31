Israel to administer fourth dose of vaccine to most vulnerable to COVID-19

As the Omicron variant of coronavirus continues to torment several countries in the world, Israel has decided to administer a fourth dose of vaccine to people, who are most vulnerable to COVID-19. The country has become the first country to do so.

At a press conference late on Thursday, Nachman Ash, the director general of the health ministry, announced the decision.

The move comes as the country braces for new wave of infections, which are being fuelled by Omicron.

Ash said the decision has been taken on the basis of research. After assessment of the situation, the officials will also consider expanding the administration of the fourth dose to more people.

Earlier, Israel had also got its first shipment of pills, which can help treat the worst effects of Covid on Thursday.

A year ago, Israel was one of the first countries to roll out vaccination programme with the help of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.

It also offered boosters last summer to its citizens.

But still it witnessed a wave of infections, which was blamed on the Delta variant of coronavirus. The officials have also warned of another wave, which may get driven by the fast-spreading Omicron.

(With inputs from agencies)