US: Weather causes over 700 flight cancellations, further disruptions anticipated

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a warning about possible flight rerouting and delays in various regions, including the Northeast, Atlanta, Denver, and Florida airports, due to adverse weather conditions.

Concurrently, severe thunderstorm watches have been activated from New England to Washington, DC, with New York City's airports experiencing significant impacts and delays, according ti ABC news.

As the region braces for severe storms and potential flash floods, New England is also facing the onset of a heatwave, which is expected to persist for several days.

Flight disruptions and cancellations

The FAA cautions that flights across the Northeast, as well as in major airports such as Atlanta, Denver, and Florida, may be rerouted and held due to the impending severe weather conditions. As of the present, over 730 U.S. flights have already been cancelled on Thursday (July 27), and the situation remains closely monitored.

Impact on New York City airports

Among the airports facing the most considerable disruption are John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport in New York City. Flight delays at JFK have surpassed an average of three hours, causing inconvenience and frustration for travellers.

Severe thunderstorm warnings and flood watch

Severe thunderstorm watches have been put in place for Thursday afternoon and evening, stretching from New England through New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. The forecast indicates the potential for slow-moving thunderstorms, bringing heavy rainfall and the risk of flash flooding. New England, including cities like Hartford, Connecticut, and Boston, is under a flood watch, adding to concerns of water-related disruptions.

Expected resolution and heatwave forecast

Fortunately, the threat of severe thunderstorms in the Northeast is projected to diminish by Thursday night. However, a new challenge emerges as the region is poised to encounter its first heatwave of the summer. From Thursday through Saturday, temperatures are anticipated to soar, with heat indices surpassing 100 degrees in New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. The combination of high temperatures and humidity will likely lead to uncomfortable and potentially dangerous conditions for residents and travellers alike.

As the FAA takes precautionary measures to manage flight disruptions, travellers are advised to stay informed about their flights and plan for potential delays.