/US warplane fires at Iranian tanker trying to breach naval blockade amid maritime tensions

A US Navy warplane opened fire on an oil tanker and disabled its rudder after the vessel attempted to breach Washington’s blockade of Iranian ports, the US military said on Wednesday (May 6). This marks the second instance of US forces firing on a ship accused of violating the blockade, which has been in effect since April 13. US forces issued warnings to the Iranian-flagged M/T Hasna, which was not carrying cargo, saying it violated the blockade. When the crew did not respond, a US F/A-18 Super Hornet disabled the tanker's rudder by firing several rounds from (its) 20mm cannon gun, Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X.

"Hasna is no longer transiting to Iran," CENTCOM said, adding: “The US blockade against ships attempting to enter or depart Iranian ports remains in full effect.” Earlier, on April 19, another Iranian-flagged vessel, the M/V Touska, also attempted to defy the blockade and ignored repeated warnings from a US destroyer, according to CENTCOM. The US warship eventually ordered the crew to evacuate the engine room before striking it with multiple rounds from its five-inch gun, disabling the ship.

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Meanwhile, Iranian forces had effectively shut down the critical Strait of Hormuz, a major global route for oil and gas shipments, following the launch of a US-Israeli air campaign against Iran on February 28. The United States imposed the blockade on Iranian ports after peace negotiations in Pakistan failed to produce a breakthrough last month. CENTCOM also reported on Monday that more than 50 commercial vessels "have been directed to turn around or return to port to comply" with the blockade.

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