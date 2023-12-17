US warns nuclear attack by North Korea will result in end of Kim Jong Un's regime

The United States issued a warning to North Korea that any kind of nuclear attack against the country or its allies "is unacceptable and will result in the end of the (Kim Jong) Un regime”. The warning was issued by the country in a joint US-South Korean statement on Saturday (Dec 16).



"The US side reiterated that any nuclear attack by the DPRK against the ROK will be met with a swift, overwhelming, and decisive response," read the statement.



The second US-Republic of Korea Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) started in Washington on Friday (Dec 15) to hold talks over nuclear deterrence, as part of a commitment between the two countries where they share more insight regarding the planning if there is a conflict with North Korea.

A range of ballistic missiles have been developed and tested by Pyongyang which can reach targets in Japan, South Korea and the US mainland.



South Korea's deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo on Friday (Dec 16) said that North Korea is likely to test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile in December, which is being seen as a nuclear threat regardless of its range since it has the capability of carrying a nuclear warhead.



The third NCG will be held in South Korea next summer.

North Korea delegation reaches China for talks

A North Korean diplomatic delegation has reached China to hold talks which will focus on strengthening co-operation, said North Korean state media on Saturday (Dec 17), as Pyongyang is taking little steps towards opening its borders and resuming trade with its neighbouring countries after the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Korean Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Pak Myong Ho and counterpart Sun Weidong talked about increasing strategic co-operation and improving bilateral relations on Friday (Dec 16), said KCNA in a statement, without giving any further details.



The visit of North Korean officials to China to discuss political issues publicly has been rare since January 2020, when the former country closed its borders to stop the spread of COVID-19.



The trip of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in September was his first overseas trip since the pandemic.