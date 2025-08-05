/US wanted India to import Russian oil when Ukraine war started, but flipped now - Here's what US envoy reveals | WATCH

Amid the ongoing India-US tariff tussle, a video of a former US envoy has surfaced, where he was seen admitting that the US itself encouraged India to buy Russian oil in order to stabilise global oil prices. Notably, the envoy's statement came as US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil.

Trump has recently threatened India with imposing 25 per cent tariffs, along with penalties, citing several reasons, including oil and arms trade with Russia.

In a video that has gone viral, former US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti admitted that the US encouraged India to buy Russian oil. Garcetti's statement has put the US in a baffled situation.

"They bought Russian oil because we wanted somebody to buy Russian oil at a price cap. That was not a violation or anything. It was actually the design of the policy because, as a commodity, we didn’t want the oil prices going up, and they fulfilled that," Garcetti said at an event last year.

The video has shocked netizens, with people noticing how the US stance has flipped with time, contradicting its foreign policy.

‘Is Trump a hypocrite’, netizens ask

As the video went viral, netizens started slamming the US president over his threats to India. One of the users wrote, "Someone should show this clip to President Trump."

Another user asked, "Is Trump a hypocrite?" While a third user slammed the US president and said, "He will blame it on Biden. It wasn't his policy..so.."

"Hear US Ambassador Eric Garcetti openly admit that the US wanted India to buy Russian oil to keep global prices stable. Yet today, Trump, defying all logic, is accusing India of ‘war profiteering.’ When nothing else works, just blame India?" another user wrote.

After Trump's continuous threats, India today called out the United States and the European Union for their "unjustified and unreasonable" targeting of India for having ties with Russia, stressing that its purchase of Russian crude oil was "actively encouraged" by the US.