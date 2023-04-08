US VP Kamala Harris backs ousted lawmakers in Tennessee, criticises Republicans for expulsion

United States Vice President Kamala Harris, on Friday (April 7) flew to Nashville, in the state of Tennessee to support recently ousted Democratic party lawmakers, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson from the state house. The two young Black lawmakers were expelled, while the third Democrat, Gloria Johnson avoided expulsion by a single vote on Thursday.

The Republican-controlled statehouse said that the trio had brought “disorder and dishonour to the House”. The lawmakers in question had staged a rule-breaking demonstration for gun control on the statehouse floor after a recent school shooting last week.

The March 27 attack at a Nashville School killed six people, including three nine-year-old children. According to reports, the US VP received applause and standing ovations for her remarks at the gathering at Fisk University, a historically Black school.

“The issue, which gets back to these three, is that we need leaders who have the courage to act at state houses and in Washington, DC, in the United States Congress. Have the courage to act instead of the cowardice to not allow debate,” said Harris.

“Let’s understand, the underlying issue is about fighting for the safety of our children,” said the vice president, adding that for years now children are “taught to read and write and hide in a closet and be quiet if there’s a mass shooter at their school…who go to school in fear.”

She added, “Let’s not fall for the false choice — either you’re in favour of the Second Amendment or you want reasonable gun safety laws. We can and should do both.” Harris also called for background checks, red flag laws and restrictions on assault rifles, during her speech. During her visit to the state, the vice president also met privately with Jones, Pearson and Johnson, as well as other lawmakers and young people advocating for tougher gun control laws.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden also spoke to the three lawmakers, on Friday, now being dubbed as the “Tennessee Three”, and invited them to the White House, while praising them for “seeking to ban assault weapons and standing up for our democratic values.”

Notably, just two lawmakers had been ousted since the US Civil War. The expulsion has since prompted protests where hundreds converged on the House for the vote, chanting “shame on you”. During her visit, Harris also urged young people to increase their activism on gun violence prevention. “Every generation has its calling,” said the US VP, adding that this issue requires your leadership “We need you”.

(With inputs from agencies)





