US: Vivek Ramaswamy bats for cancelling 'useless' Juneteenth holiday

Republican president nomination seeker Vivek Ramaswamy has courted controversy after he suggested cancelling Juneteenth, calling it a 'useless' holiday.

Ramaswamy made the suggestion during a conversation with Iowa voters on Saturday (August 5). He suggested that instead of Juneetenth, a national voting holiday can be instituted.

“Cancel Juneteenth or one of the other useless ones we made up,” Ramaswamy told to a raucous reception from the crowd.

Asked by NBC News to clarify whether he thought Juneteenth was a “useless” holiday, Ramaswamy said, “I basically do". He also clarified that the holiday was instituted due to political reasons.

“The reason for making it a holiday was under political duress. It was a political hostage situation on the back of the death of George Floyd,” Ramaswamy said.

When pressed if he believed other holidays such as Veterans Day or Memorial Day were also useless holidays, Ramaswamy said he didn't.

“I stand with the presumption of time-tested traditions,” he said.

Ramaswamy's 180 on the holiday

Ramaswamy's statement comes less than two months after he was seen celebrating the holiday. In a video posted on his official X handle, formerly known as Twitter, Ramaswamy said he was proud to celebrate the holiday.

"Juneteenth is a new holiday so we still have a chance to define what it means to us. It needn’t be about grievance & self-flogging. Let it be a celebration of the American Dream itself.

“What we celebrate is how far we’ve come. And as a first-generation American myself, you better believe I’m proud of it. Happy Juneteenth everybody,” he added.

Juneteenth is a new holiday so we still have a chance to define what it means to us. It needn’t be about grievance & self-flogging. Let it be a celebration of the American Dream itself. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NyHfbJoAlw — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 19, 2023 ×

Notably, Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, despite being observed since 1866. The announcement came in the backdrop of George Floyd's death when the Black Lives Movement (BLM) was at its peak.

Ramaswamy and his politics

Ramaswamy, a US citizen, born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio has put his hat in the ring to secure a nomination from the Republican party for the 2024 presidential elections. He is up against former president Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and other heavyweights.

His father worked at the General Electric Plant in Evendale, Ohio. His mother was a geriatric psychiatrist in Cincinnati. Ramaswamy argues that American capitalism is a way out for discriminated Indian citizens to grab better economic opportunities in the US.

(With inputs from agencies)