US vice president-elect Kamala Harris gets her own version of 'Powerpuff Girls'

Cartoon Network has created a version of 'Powerpuff Girls' for US vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

And just like that, she spoke 🇺🇸🎉 Congratulations Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris on your historic win! Kamala is the first woman, first African-American, and first South Asian-American to serve as the VP of the United States!#powerpuffgirls #VicePresidentHarris pic.twitter.com/0VxnCLKTY9 — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) November 8, 2020 ×

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden's vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American, and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.

She said ''I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last.''

Also read: Slated to be first woman US vice-president, Harris vows 'will not be the last'

The network also posted the picture on Instagram with the caption ''Born in Oakland, CA to two immigrant parents, her mother from India and father from Jamaica, she has spent her life, fighting injustice. Thank you for being an inspiration for girls everywhere."

Her victory address at Delaware was received with thunderous applause by not just from the audience present there, but virtually as well. Many posts online have been going viral commemorating her win.

A US senator from California, Harris has a track record of shattering glass ceilings. She served as San Francisco’s first female district attorney and was California's first woman of colour to be elected attorney general.

Harris, whose mother and father emigrated from India and Jamaica, respectively, had her sights set on becoming the first woman US president when she competed against Biden and others for their party's 2020 nomination.