/US used 80% of THAAD missile interceptors during Iran war? Pentagon denies report

The United States has used up nearly 80 per cent of its stockpile of Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) missile interceptors during the war with Iran. As per a recent report citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, around half of the US inventory of Patriot missile interceptors has been expended.
In the report by CNN, senior US military commanders have warned that the Pentagon's stockpile of key missile defence systems has fallen to "dangerously low" levels following operations linked to the conflict with Iran. The report said the depletion of interceptors was among the factors that persuaded US President Donald Trump to delay a planned large-scale strike against Iran over the weekend.
Also read: ‘We’re looking for creative and unconventional ways to punish Iran’: US officer’s alleged email to troops amid nuke talks with Tehran
However, the White House disputed that claim, saying Trump's decision was influenced by pressure from Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, rather than concerns over missile stockpiles.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also rejected the report, calling it inaccurate. In a post on X on Tuesday (local time), Hegseth wrote: "That banner is NOT TRUE, @CNN. Shame on you. We don't hate the Fake News media enough."
The Pentagon has not publicly released figures on its current inventory of THAAD or Patriot interceptors.
Trending Stories
Last week, the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) published an assessment estimating that between February and July, the US had used about 65 per cent of its Patriot interceptors. The think tank also estimated that the number of THAAD interceptors in US stockpiles was at least 38 per cent lower than at the beginning of the conflict.
Also read: Pentagon asks for $18.2bn to replenish Patriot, THAAD missiles used in Iran war. What we know
THAAD and Patriot are among the United States' primary air and missile defence systems, designed to detect, track and intercept incoming ballistic missiles. Both systems have played a significant role in protecting US assets and allies during recent military operations in West Asia.