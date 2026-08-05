/US used 80% of THAAD missile interceptors during Iran war? Pentagon denies report

The United States has used up nearly 80 per cent of its stockpile of Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) missile interceptors during the war with Iran. As per a recent report citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, around half of the US inventory of Patriot missile interceptors has been expended.

In the report by CNN, senior US military commanders have warned that the Pentagon's stockpile of key missile defence systems has fallen to "dangerously low" levels following operations linked to the conflict with Iran. The report said the depletion of interceptors was among the factors that persuaded US President Donald Trump to delay a planned large-scale strike against Iran over the weekend.

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However, the White House disputed that claim, saying Trump's decision was influenced by pressure from Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, rather than concerns over missile stockpiles.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also rejected the report, calling it inaccurate. In a post on X on Tuesday (local time), Hegseth wrote: "That banner is NOT TRUE, @CNN. Shame on you. We don't hate the Fake News media enough."

The Pentagon has not publicly released figures on its current inventory of THAAD or Patriot interceptors.

Last week, the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) published an assessment estimating that between February and July, the US had used about 65 per cent of its Patriot interceptors. The think tank also estimated that the number of THAAD interceptors in US stockpiles was at least 38 per cent lower than at the beginning of the conflict.