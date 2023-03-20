US: Two students injured in Texas school shooting, suspect arrested

According to officials, two students were injured in a shooting incident which took place outside a school in US state Texas’s city of Dallas, early Monday. The police have arrested the person suspected of opening fire. The incident occurred at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas, said a statement by the local police.

“At around 6:55 this morning, we received multiple reports of shots fired on campus, outside of the school building,” said police spokesperson Tim Ciesco, before many students arrived for the first day back to classes after the spring break.

According to Arlington Independent School District spokeswoman Anita Foster, one student was injured by the gunfire while the other was hurt by what she described as “debris from the shooting”.

Both students are receiving medical care, however, no immediate information was available regarding their condition. Additionally, their identities have also not been revealed yet. The Arlington police, in a series of tweets also said that they believe the suspected shooter did not enter the campus.

“Officers were able to locate and take that individual into custody shortly after arriving on scene,” said the Arlington police, without releasing any other details about the shooter. Subsequently, the police said they have completed their search of the high school and begun releasing the students after placing it on complete lockdown on Monday morning.

Foster had earlier told CNN that the school will remain on lockdown while police investigate. Meanwhile, the parents were asked to stay away from the campus and as of 10:40 am (local time) after the police had completed their search of the school building, students would be released to their guardians at a “reunification center”.





