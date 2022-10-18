US: Two killed after plane crashes in car dealership parking lot in Ohio

On Tuesday morning (local time) a small twin-engine plane crashed into a car dealership killing both the pilot and passenger on board, in the US state of Ohio’s southern city of Marietta, said the officials. Reportedly, they were the only ones occupying the plane and no one outside of the plane was injured.

The plane was a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 which crashed in a parking lot outside the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership, indicated the state highway patrol, Lieutenant Nathan Dennis. The accident also sparked a fire and damaged some vehicles at the dealership which took at least two hours to extinguish, said Marietta police.

The crash happened around 7:00 am (local time) approximately 20 minutes after the plane took off from John Glenn Columbus International Airport and was headed from Columbus to Parkersburg, West Virginia, said the media reports. Additionally, the names of the occupants have been released.

The incident will reportedly be investigated by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), with the latter leading the ongoing probe and will update the former on the same.

