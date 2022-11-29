US: Two Indian students die from drowning in Missouri 

Two Indian students die in the United States due to drowning.

The tragic incident took place on Saturday when both students went swimming at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

As per the death reports, one student died due to growing and the second one died in an attempt to save another from growing. But unfortunately, both lost their lives.

The two were identified as Uthej Junta, 24 and Shiva Keliigari, 25. Both hailed from Telangana and were pursuing their master's degrees at St Louis University in Missouri.

The police statement said that on Saturday noon, first Kunta went swimming but when he did not return Kelliagri jumped to save him but failed to come back too.

The two had been staying at an Airbnb whose manager said that he and his daughters immediately called 911 after hearing cries for help. He further added that even his brother jumped in the water to save them but by the time he got to the kayak, the boys were already gone.

The police said that following a call at 2:20 pm, the rescue services recovered Kunta's body two hours after the incident took place, however, Kelligaris' body was recovered a day later, PTI reported.

After hearing about the incident, Telangana's Minister K T Rao in a tweet expressed his condolence to the families and said that his team would assist the families in getting back the body remains.

(With inputs from agencies)