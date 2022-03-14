Five Indian students killed in Canada road accident

On Saturday, five Indian students, all in their twenties, were killed in a car accident on a highway in the province of Ontario.

At 3.45 am local time, all five were riding in a passenger van on Highway 401 when it collided with a tractor-trailer.



According to the Ontario Provincial Police, five students were killed in the terrible incident, while two others were taken to the hospital with critical injuries (OPP).

According to the Canadian Press, the five were identified as Harpreet Singh, 24, Jaspinder Singh, 21, Karanpal Singh, 22, Mohit Chouhan, 23, and Pawan Kumar, 23. They were in Montreal and the Greater Toronto Area for their studies. At the scene of the accident, they were pronounced deceased. Harpreet Singh is thought to be the perpetrator.

Harpreet Singh is believed to have been resident in Montreal, according to the outlet CBC News.

"On Saturday March 12, 2022, at approximately 3:45am officers from the Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 401 westbound, between Aikens Road and St Hilaire Road," the release stated.

It added, "The investigation into this collision is continuing at this time and updates will be provided as they become available. No charges have been laid."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday mourned the death of the five Indian students. "Deeply mourn the passing away of 5 Indian students in Canada. Condolences to their families. Pray for the recovery of those injured. @IndiainToronto will provide all necessary support and assistance," he tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)