US: Trick-or-treaters might witness a chilling cold spell this year around Halloween, says forecast

The United States might witness record-breaking temperatures on Halloween this year, weather predictions said.

According to the National Weather Service, the US might see frightening temperatures as October ends. By Monday night, a cold front will move through the Gulf Coast and the East Coast.

The social media post by the National Weather Service said, "It may be a good idea to figure out how to incorporate a jacket into that costume tomorrow night across much of the lower 48. 'Mr. Freeze' is a good costume, but only if it's intended."

Dr Rick Knabb, a meteorologist with The Weather Channel, said that most areas in the central and eastern US might have below-average temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Temperatures will be cold enough on Halloween night for most of the eastern two-thirds of the country that jackets will be required unless you can strategically wear warm layers underneath your costume to stay warm," the meteorologist told CBS News.

According to Knabb, the Plains, Midwest, parts of the Tennessee Valley, and Appalachians might witness the coldest temperatures on Halloween. The weather prediction mentions the temperature range in these areas would be 20 to 30 degrees Celsius.

"Record cold low (and cool high) temperatures are expected through Thursday morning from Texas northeastward into the Ohio and Tennessee Valley regions, and even for some spots along the East Coast from South Carolina to Maine," Knabb said.

The cold spell will likely end by Thursday, and the temperatures will reach normalise in most areas by Friday, the forecast stated.

However, the National Weather Service has issued freeze watches and warnings for the upcoming week from central Arizona through the southern Plains and into the Midwest and Ohio Valley. The organisation gives a freeze watch when there's potential for significant, widespread freezing temperatures within the next 24-36 hours.

Knabb added that over 100 million people will witness below-freezing temperatures on Tuesday. The number might rise to 165 million on Thursday morning.

The Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, and interior Northeast might also see rain or snow showers through Wednesday, the forecast added. Parts of the Midwest will also deal with "blustery Cold winds."

Northern Maine, Northern Pains, the Upper Midwest, and the Great Lakes through Halloween might witness accumulating snowfall.

(With inputs from agencies)