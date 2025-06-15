/US travel ban on 36 more countries? Trump considering new travel restrictions - Here's the FULL LIST of nations

US President Donald Trump is considering expanding the travel restrictions, as he mulls to impose travel ban on 36 more countries, according to a classified State Department cable.

If it gets implemented, this would more than double the number of countries whose citizens will face full or partial travel ban to the US.

Some of the countries also include close US partners, like Egypt and Djibouti.

The memo was signed by State Secretary Marco Rubio and was sent to US diplomats on Saturday. The internal memo was reviewed by the Washington Post.

According to that, the listed countries have 60 days to follow new rules set by the State Department.

The concerns raised by the US include the government’s failure to issue reliable identity documents, lack of cooperation in accepting deported nationals, visa overstays and past involvement of some citizens in terrorist or anti-American activities.

Here’s the full list of additional countries

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Benin

Bhutan

Burkina Faso

Cabo Verde

Cambodia

Cameroon

Cote D'Ivoire

Democratic Republic of Congo

Djibouti

Dominica

Ethiopia

Egypt

Gabon

The Gambia

Ghana

Kyrgyzstan

Liberia

Malawi

Mauritania

Niger

Nigeria

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

South Sudan

Syria

Tanzania

Tonga

Tuvalu

Uganda

Vanuatu

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Moreover, earlier this month, Trump’s travel ban came into effect post-midnight on June 9, majorly affecting citizens of 12 countries, including, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The citizens of these 12 countries will be completely banned from entering the US.

Meanwhile, the Trump travel ban will affect seven more countries, whose citizens will face further scrutiny before entering.

These countries are Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.