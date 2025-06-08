/Trump travel ban to go into effect Monday, 19 countries face the brunt

From Monday (June 9) travellers and immigrants from a dozen countries will be banned from entering the United States, while citizens of seven other countries will face restrictions, according to a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump.

The ban that comes into effect at 12:01 a.m, includes Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. The citizens of these countries face a complete ban of entry. While visitors from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela will face heightened restrictions.

Terrorism in these countries, inadequate vetting and the lack of cooperation on deportations among some of the nations were said to be the reasons behind the entry restrictions by Trump.

"President Trump is fulfilling his promise to protect Americans from dangerous foreign actors that want to come to our country and cause us harm. These commonsense restrictions are country-specific and include places that lack proper vetting, exhibit high visa overstay rates, or fail to share identity and threat information. President Trump will always act in the best of interest of the American people and their safety," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told CBS News.

Trump has associated the ban to the terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, saying it underscores the dangers posed by some visitors who overstay visas. The suspect, who overstayed a tourist visa according to the Department of Homeland Security is from Egypt, which is not on Trump’s list of restricted countries.

However, U.S. permanent residents, the spouses and children of U.S. citizens with "clear and convincing evidence of identity and family relationship," Afghans who assisted American forces and have special visas, diplomats, athletes and dual nationals with a passport from a country not listed in his proclamation will be exempted from the ban, according to CBS News.