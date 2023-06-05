US: Tourists carry baby elk in their car in Yellowstone, park appeals visitors to protect wildlife

In a bizarre incident, a group of tourists carried a newborn elk calf in their car in Yellowstone National Park, forcing the authorities to appeal to visitors to protect wildlife amid a spate of similar events taking place which have either endangered or killed animals.

Last week, a plea was issued by the park asking the tourists to drive carefully and abide by the safety regulations after several reports emerged of fatal collisions between animals and vehicles.

“In recent days, some actions by visitors have led to the endangerment of people and wildlife and resulted in the death of wildlife,” stated the park, in its press release.

“The park calls on visitors to protect wildlife by understanding how their actions can negatively impact wildlife," it added.

ALSO READ | Three cheetah cubs dead in India’s Kuno National Park, expert warns of higher mortality Bizzare events that endangered animals A newborn elk calf was put in the car by visitors on Memorial Day weekend and brought to the West Yellowstone Police Department. Later, the calf ran into the forest. Its condition is not known, said the park.

On May 28, two adult black bears, who were dark chocolate brown in colour, lost their lives after they were struck in separate vehicle collisions in the park, stated Yellowstone.

Around 5 pm, an adult male black bear was hit by a vehicle near milepost 14 on US Highway 191 in Yellowstone's northwestern section.

Another adult male black bear was hit and killed by a vehicle at milepost 29 on US Highway 191 later in the evening, said the park.

One bison and one elk were also separately hit in the last few days, Yellowstone said.

"Last year, two visitors were gored by bison after getting too close to the animals," the park informed.

WATCH | Afforestation in the Chinese capital attracts over 500 bird species Speed enforcement The park stated they would be “significantly increasing speed enforcement” on US Highway 191 where the speed limit is 55 mph. On most of the park roads, the limit has been kept at 45 mph or less, Yellowstone stated.

The park further appealed to drivers to carefully drive at night, stating that light is absorbed by the animal fur, which makes them harder to detect.

“Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in some cases, their survival. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, on a road, or in a developed area, leave it alone and give it space,” stated the park, in the release. You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.