Experts warn 'worst yet to come', days after cheetahs die in India's Kuno National Park

The increasing deaths of cheetahs in the Kuno National Park have escalated worries over Project Cheetah's future in India. Speaking about their deaths, South African wildlife expert Vincent van der Merwe said that there will be an increase in the mortality rate of these cheetahs in the coming months amid their reintroduction, PTI reported. The expert added that there are chances of cheetahs' mortality rate increasing by 50 per cent in the first year. “We anticipate a 50 per cent mortality in the first year, we know that only 10 are going to survive the initial release period. There's going to be more than enough prey for them,” he added.

According to the expert, there will be more deaths as the big cats will make attempts to establish territories and in these efforts, they will encounter tigers and leopards inside the national park.



He further added that the recent deaths of cheetahs have occurred within the acceptable range. However, he added that the killing of female cheetahs by males during mating was uncalled for based on experts who had reviewed the project.

What can India do to save cheetahs?

The wildlife expert stated that the habitats should be fenced so that access to resources by other animals can be controlled and the overall threat to these cheetahs can be reduced.



He added that the reintroduction of cheetahs has never been successful in an unfenced reserve. Merwe further said that at least two to three cheetahs should be brought to Mukundra Hills where they can breed.



"Mukundra Hills is fully fenced. We know that cheetahs will do very well there. The only problem is that it's not fully stocked at the moment. So you'll have to bring in some black buck and chinkara. And when the fencing is completed at Nauradehi and Gandhisagar, we will have three fenced reserves and then we are absolutely winning," he added.