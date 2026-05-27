/US to pull back forces from Iran’s vicinity, lift naval blockade, claims Iran’s state media

Iran’s state television claimed on Wednesday that the US military forces would withdraw from areas around Iran and will lift the naval blockade on Iranian ports, and in return Tehran will restore commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within a month. However, military vessels would be outside the scope of the proposed arrangement as per the draft memorandum of understanding under discussion.

The report also said that Iran and Oman would jointly oversee shipping routes and traffic management through the critical waterway, which handles nearly a fifth of global oil and LNG flows.

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Multiple earlier reports said that negotiators from both sides were working on a broader 14-point understanding aimed at ending hostilities and reopening shipping lanes. The framework discussions reportedly include issues like sanctions relief, release of frozen Iranian assets and freedom for Iran to resume oil exports.

Iran’s state TV further said that if a final deal is reached within 60 days after the MoU signing, this agreement will be approved in the form of a binding UN Security Council resolution.

The memorandum is not yet finalised, and no step would be taken without a “tangible verification” by Iran, it said.

The report by Iranian state TV indicates that Iran and the United States are moving to a potential framework agreement that could ease tensions in West Asia and bring relief to the global economy, which is sagging amid growing concerns over energy supply disruptions and elevated crude prices.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most critical energy chokepoints, and hence the ongoing negotiations are being closely watched by global markets.

An agreement that leads to normalisation of traffic via Hormuz would ease concerns over supply disruptions and crude price volatility and bring relief to major energy importers like India.

The Hormuz Strait has remained the key point in the negotiations, as hundreds of vessels were stranded in the Gulf.

However, the contentious issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme, remain unresolved.