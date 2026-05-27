/ED team attacked, vehicles smashed in Kerala after multi-city raids on Pinarayi Vijayan

High drama and violence erupted in Kerala on Wednesday (May 27) as a convoy carrying Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials was brutally attacked, with car windows smashed, following a series of coordinated raids on premises linked to former Chief Minister and senior CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan.

The incident took place outside Vijayan's rented residence at Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. An agitated mob, allegedly consisting of CPI(M) workers, blocked the convoy as the central agency sleuths were attempting to leave after a grueling seven-hour search operation. Protesters reportedly threw bricks, stones, and eggs, and used rods and sticks to shatter the windshields and windows of the vehicles, which also had women officials on board. A driver was reportedly injured and hospitalised, while Kerala Police and CRPF personnel struggled to bring the chaotic situation under control.