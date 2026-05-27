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ED team attacked, vehicles smashed in Kerala after multi-city raids on Pinarayi Vijayan

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: May 27, 2026, 19:03 IST | Updated: May 27, 2026, 19:04 IST
ED team attacked, vehicles smashed in Kerala after multi-city raids on Pinarayi Vijayan

ED team attacked, vehicles smashed in Kerala after multi-city raids on Pinarayi Vijayan

Story highlights

Enforcement Directorate (ED) convoy attacked and vehicles damaged by CPI(M) workers in Kerala following extensive multi-city raids at the residence of former CM Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the CMRL-Exalogic money laundering case.

High drama and violence erupted in Kerala on Wednesday (May 27) as a convoy carrying Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials was brutally attacked, with car windows smashed, following a series of coordinated raids on premises linked to former Chief Minister and senior CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan.

The incident took place outside Vijayan's rented residence at Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. An agitated mob, allegedly consisting of CPI(M) workers, blocked the convoy as the central agency sleuths were attempting to leave after a grueling seven-hour search operation. Protesters reportedly threw bricks, stones, and eggs, and used rods and sticks to shatter the windshields and windows of the vehicles, which also had women officials on board. A driver was reportedly injured and hospitalised, while Kerala Police and CRPF personnel struggled to bring the chaotic situation under control.

Also read: ED searches former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence: What is CMRL money laundering case?

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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