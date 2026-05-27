/ED searches former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence: What is CMRL money laundering case?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (May 27) conducted searches at the residence of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the ongoing Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) money laundering probe. Around 10 premises across Kerala were searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and it included Vijayan’s rented accommodation in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, according to PTI. Earlier, the Kerala High Court dismissed CMRL's plea seeking to quash ED proceedings in the ongoing bribery and money laundering investigation.

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What is the CMRL money laundering case?

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The CMRL money laundering case centres on allegations that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), a Kerala-based mineral processing company, made questionable payments to Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, an IT firm reportedly linked to Veena Thaikkandiyil, daughter of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. According to the ED, the payments were allegedly made without legitimate business justification and are being examined as part of a larger suspected bribery and money laundering network. Investigators are probing whether the transactions were used to facilitate undue favours or conceal illegal financial dealings. The ED launched its investigation under the PMLA after registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR). The agency has since carried out searches, issued summons to company officials and examined financial records linked to the alleged transactions.