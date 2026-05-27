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ED searches former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence: What is CMRL money laundering case?

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: May 27, 2026, 10:07 IST | Updated: May 27, 2026, 10:08 IST
ED searches former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence: What is CMRL money laundering case?

Former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in EC office Photograph: (ANI)

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The ED searched former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence and multiple locations in connection with the CMRL money laundering case. The probe centres on alleged payments made to Exalogic Solutions, reportedly linked to Vijayan’s daughter, Veena Thaikkandiyil.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (May 27) conducted searches at the residence of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the ongoing Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) money laundering probe. Around 10 premises across Kerala were searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and it included Vijayan’s rented accommodation in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, according to PTI. Earlier, the Kerala High Court dismissed CMRL's plea seeking to quash ED proceedings in the ongoing bribery and money laundering investigation.

What is the CMRL money laundering case?

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The CMRL money laundering case centres on allegations that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), a Kerala-based mineral processing company, made questionable payments to Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, an IT firm reportedly linked to Veena Thaikkandiyil, daughter of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. According to the ED, the payments were allegedly made without legitimate business justification and are being examined as part of a larger suspected bribery and money laundering network. Investigators are probing whether the transactions were used to facilitate undue favours or conceal illegal financial dealings. The ED launched its investigation under the PMLA after registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR). The agency has since carried out searches, issued summons to company officials and examined financial records linked to the alleged transactions.

While Pinarayi Vijayan has not been named as an accused in the case, the investigation has attracted major political attention because of the alleged connection between Exalogic Solutions and his family. Veena Thaikkandiyil and the company have previously denied wrongdoing. The case remains under investigation, with the ED continuing to examine the money trail, company agreements and alleged financial irregularities connected to CMRL and Exalogic Solutions.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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