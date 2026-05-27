/Faith vs public order: What Indian Constitution actually says about religious practice in public spaces

Ahead of Bakrid 2026, the Uttar Pradesh government has enforced rigorous security directives mandating that animal sacrifices should take place only at designated sites and religious prayers must remain restricted to traditional venues in order to avoid public disruptions. In response, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Noida and Greater Noida to maintain peace and communal harmony.
There have been several past incidents which show how creating public disruption while professing religion can lead people to take the law into their own hands. In May, 2025, a student was reportedly arrested for offering namaz in an open area of a private university in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, officials confirmed.
Similarly, on January 19, 2026, twelve Muslims were detained from a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district for offering namaz in an empty house. Reports indicated that the vacant house was reportedly being used as a “temporary madrasa” for the past several weeks.
Also read: Eid-ul-Adha 2026: 60 heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes, quotes and messages to share on Bakrid
What does Constitution Act say about religious practice in public?
Article 25 of the Constitution of India guarantees every individual the fundamental right to freedom of religion, including the right to profess, practice, and propagate their faith. However, this freedom is subject to reasonable restrictions in the interests of public order, morality, and health. In other words, while people are free to follow and practice their religion, such practices should not disturb social harmony or affect the rights and well-being of others.
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The article also draws a distinction between religious practices and secular activities linked to religious institutions. The state can regulate or limit secular matters connected with religion, such as economic activities, social reforms, and other non-religious functions. Additionally, Article 25 grants religious denominations or sections of them the right to manage their own religious affairs and maintain religious institutions, provided they do not violate existing laws or public order.