/Faith vs public order: What Indian Constitution actually says about religious practice in public spaces

Ahead of Bakrid 2026, the Uttar Pradesh government has enforced rigorous security directives mandating that animal sacrifices should take place only at designated sites and religious prayers must remain restricted to traditional venues in order to avoid public disruptions. In response, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Noida and Greater Noida to maintain peace and communal harmony.



There have been several past incidents which show how creating public disruption while professing religion can lead people to take the law into their own hands. In May, 2025, a student was reportedly arrested for offering namaz in an open area of a private university in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, officials confirmed.

Similarly, on January 19, 2026, twelve Muslims were detained from a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district for offering namaz in an empty house. Reports indicated that the vacant house was reportedly being used as a “temporary madrasa” for the past several weeks.

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What does Constitution Act say about religious practice in public?

Article 25 of the Constitution of India guarantees every individual the fundamental right to freedom of religion, including the right to profess, practice, and propagate their faith. However, this freedom is subject to reasonable restrictions in the interests of public order, morality, and health. In other words, while people are free to follow and practice their religion, such practices should not disturb social harmony or affect the rights and well-being of others.