/Eid-ul-Adha 2026: 60 heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes, quotes and messages to share on Bakrid

Eid ul-Adha, also popularly known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, is considered one of the significant festivals of Islam. In 2026, the festival will be celebrated in most parts of India on May 28, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and a few other countries will celebrate on May 27. It is also known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’, which commemorates Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, after God appeared to him in a dream and directed him to do so. On this day, Muslim people are adorned with joy, peace, and a sense of sacrifice.