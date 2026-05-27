/Eid-ul-Adha 2026: 60 heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes, quotes and messages to share on Bakrid

Eid ul-Adha, also popularly known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, is considered one of the significant festivals of Islam. In 2026, the festival will be celebrated in most parts of India on May 28, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and a few other countries will celebrate on May 27. It is also known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’, which commemorates Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, after God appeared to him in a dream and directed him to do so. On this day, Muslim people are adorned with joy, peace, and a sense of sacrifice.
Here is the ultimate collection of the Top 50 Eid Mubarak Wishes, Messages, Greetings, and Quotes curated for your family, friends, and social media feeds.
1. Top 15 short & sweet Eid mubarak wishes
- Eid Mubarak! May your day be filled with love, laughter, and endless blessings.
- Wishing you and your family a very happy, safe, and blessed Bakrid 2026!
- May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy on Eid al-Adha.
- Eid Mubarak! Sending you warm hugs and prayers across the miles.
- May your sacrifice be accepted and your prayers answered. Happy Bakrid!
- Wishing you a feast of joy and a heart full of gratitude this Eid.
- May the light of Allah guide your path and fill your heart with peace. Eid Mubarak!
- Cheers to a day of delicious food, family bonding, and sacred blessings. Happy Bakrid!
- May this Eid bring health, wealth, and unmatched prosperity to your home.
- Eid Mubarak! Enjoy the beautiful spirit of sacrifice and sharing today.
- May Allah’s mercy shine upon you and your loved ones today and always.
- Wishing you a beautiful day of reflection, faith, and celebration. Eid Mubarak!
- May the barakah of Eid-ul-Adha fill your life with pure happiness.
- Happy Bakrid to you and your beautiful family! Stay blessed.
- Eid Mubarak! May your home be filled with the aroma of joy and biryani today!
2. Top 15 heartfelt messages for family
- To my wonderful family, your presence is the greatest blessing Allah has gifted me. Eid Mubarak to you all!
- May the spirit of Ibrahim’s devotion inspire our family to love and support each other unconditionally. Happy Bakrid!
- Distance may keep us apart this Eid, but my heart is right there at the dinner table with you. Eid Mubarak, mom and dad!
- On this sacred day, I pray that Allah keep our family bond strong, healthy, and protected from all evils.
- Eid-ul-Adha is a reminder that family and faith come before everything else. Blessed to share this life with you all. Eid Mubarak!
- May our home be filled with peace, our hearts with love, and our kitchen with endless delicious treats today. Happy Bakrid!
- Sending special prayers for my family today. May Allah ease your worries and multiply your joys.
- Eid Mubarak to the anchors of my life! Thank you for always making every holiday feel so warm and special.
- As we offer our sacrifices today, I pray that our family remains united in faith, hope, and kindness forever.
- To the best siblings and relatives, may your lives be blessed with success and deep spiritual contentment. Happy Eid!
- May the joy of this festive day bring our family closer than ever before. Eid Mubarak 2026!
- Dear parents, your sacrifices have made me who I am today. Praying for your long life and radiant health this Bakrid.
- Wishing my beautiful family an unforgettable Eid-ul-Adha filled with laughter, memories, and countless blessings.
- May Allah reward your sacrifices, accept your prayers, and bless our household abundantly.
- Happy Bakrid to the people who make my world a brighter place. I love you all infinitely!
Trending Stories
3. Top 15 warm Eid greetings for friends
- Eid Mubarak, buddy! May your plate be full of sheer khurma and your heart full of happiness today.
- Happy Bakrid to my partner-in-crime! Let's make this day unforgettable and eat way too much food.
- May the sacrifice of Eid-ul-Adha teach us the true meaning of friendship and selflessness. Eid Mubarak!
- Sending you massive joy, endless laughter, and a bucket load of blessings this Eid. Have an awesome day!
- Eid Mubarak to a friend who is more like family. May Allah guide you to massive success this year.
- Hoping this festive season brings you closer to your dreams and fills your life with positivity. Happy Bakrid!
- No celebration is complete without friends like you. Looking forward to our Eid hangout soon! Eid Mubarak.
- May your faith stay unshakable and your friendships stay unbreakable. Wishing you a very blessed Eid-ul-Adha.
- Eid Mubarak! Don't forget to save my share of the meat and sweets! See you soon.
- Wishing you a year ahead full of breakthrough opportunities, pristine health, and peace of mind. Happy Bakrid!
- May the magic of this Eid bring dynamic changes and pure bliss into your life, my friend.
- Happy Eid-ul-Adha! May your prayers be answered instantly and your worries fade away completely.
- Grateful for your friendship today and every day. Wishing you a grand and joyful Bakrid celebration.
- Eid Mubarak! May the spirit of generosity shine through you and bring joy to everyone around you.
- Here’s to a day of zero stress, amazing company, and divine blessings. Happy Bakrid, my friend!
Also read: Hollywood-style heist: US man arrested for stealing Pokémon cards worth Rs 1.14 million using chainsaw
4. Top 15 meaningful Eid-ul-Adha quotes & spiritual blessings
- "Their meat will not reach Allah, nor will their blood, but what reaches Him is piety from you." — The Holy Quran (22:37). Eid Mubarak.
- May your sacrifice be a reflection of your deepest devotion, purity of heart, and surrender to the Almighty. Happy Bakrid.
- Faith is about trusting God even when you don't fully understand the plan. May Ibrahim's unwavering faith inspire your soul today.
- On this auspicious day of Eid-ul-Adha, may Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions, and ease the suffering of all people across the globe.
- True sacrifice lies not just in what we offer, but in what we are willing to let go of for the sake of humanity and righteousness. Eid Mubarak.
- May the blessings of Hajj and the spirit of the holy pilgrimage fill your home with immense light and serenity.
- Eid-ul-Adha is a beautiful canvas to paint your life with the colours of charity, empathy, and spiritual growth.
- May Allah's grace clear your path of obstacles, heal your heart, and elevate your spiritual station. Eid Mubarak 2026.
- Let this Bakrid be a time to forgive old grudges, share your wealth with the needy, and practice ultimate gratitude.
- Praying that the divine energy of this day brings tranquillity to your mind and opens new doors of wisdom for you.
- May the light of the crescent moon illuminate your soul with purity, patience, and absolute peace. Happy Eid.
- Eid-ul-Adha reminds us that no sacrifice made in the path of righteousness ever goes unrewarded by the Creator.
- May the Almighty grant you the courage of Ibrahim, the patience of Ismail, and the profound love of the Prophet. Eid Mubarak.
- Sending you holy wishes on this beautiful day of reflection. May you walk under the shade of Allah's protection forever.
- Eid Mubarak! May your heart be a sanctuary of kindness and your life a testament to grace.