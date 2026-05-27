/Hollywood-style heist: US man arrested for stealing Pokémon cards worth Rs 1.14 million using chainsaw

A man in the United States has been arrested on burglary and grand theft charges after reportedly stealing Pokémon cards worth $12,000 (around Rs 1.14 million) from a store using a battery-powered chainsaw during the break-in. The accused, 33-year-old Clayton Warren, is accused of cutting through the hurricane-resistant glass of Collection Realm in Lake Park on May 21 before fleeing with the valuable cards. The shop owner found the destructive scene and missing merchandise the next morning.



According to surveillance footage, a masked individual first tried to break into the store at around 1:30 am. When those attempts were unsuccessful, the suspect reportedly returned about 90 minutes later carrying a handheld battery-operated chainsaw, which was used to carve a triangular opening in the reinforced glass.



Crawling through the opening, the suspect grabbed the packed Pokémon cards and individually wrapped the collectable cards from display cases before escaping through the same hole. Warren's identity was quickly revealed after officials spotted the licence plate on his car during their investigation. After the chainsaw usage, blood was also left behind at the scene.

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Police launch search warrants

The store owner told investigators that Warren had recently visited and shopped at Collection Realm. Police later carried out search warrants at Warren’s home in West Palm Beach, where he was eventually arrested. The case adds to a growing number of high-profile trading card thefts reported around the world.

In a separate incident on Wednesday (May 27), Tokyo police arrested two men accused of stealing 306 Pokémon cards valued at nearly 34 million yen from a delivery van. The suspects, identified as 27-year-old Tatsuki Hosoya and 26-year-old Kota Kobayashi, allegedly stole the cards while the vehicle was parked in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward in December last year.