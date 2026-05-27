/‘No indication of any deliberate act’: UK rules out ‘suspicion’ after fire at Jewish supermarket in London’s Golders Green

Following a massive fire in a kosher supermarket in the north-west London suburb of Golders Green on Wednesday (May 27), UK authorities ruled out suspicion of an arson attack. This comes after around 100 firefighters were deployed to tackle the blaze at a Jewish supermarket, Kosher Kingdom. The neighbourhood, which is home to a large Jewish community, has witnessed several attacks over recent months.

According to the UK capital’s firefighting service, the fire at the supermarket was “not believed to be suspicious”. Officials added that no one was injured in the incident. Although he noted that the blaze likely rattled the Jewish community following a string of arson and other attacks this year.

In a statement, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters were mobilised after dozens of calls were received about the fire.

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“The circumstances of the fire are not believed to be suspicious at this time,” LFB Assistant Commissioner Craig Carter said of the incident. He added that specialist investigators were working “at pace” along with the Metropolitan Police to reach the preliminary determination. He said that the investigation into the cause of the fire was still ongoing.

The Met said the fire was “believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.”

“We would like to reassure residents that there is no indication of any targeted or deliberate act,” the statement added. It also said that the officers would remain in the area “to provide reassurance.”

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The incident follows a series of attacks on synagogues and community sites over recent months in and around Golders Green. In late April, two Jewish men were stabbed in the neighbourhood. A man with a knife was seen running down the high street, attempting to stab Jewish people in the area. The suspect was arrested by the police shortly after.

According to SITE Intelligence Group, Iran-linked Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI) has claimed responsibility for most incidents in the area.