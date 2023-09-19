US to provide M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine 'soon': Lloyd Austin in Germany

In a clear indication of intensified efforts in supporting the conflict-ridden Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday (September 19) that Washington will be providing M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv, media reports said. Austin hinted that the battle tanks will be 'soon' be entering Ukraine, a move that will amp up Ukraine's positioning against Russia in a war that is grinding on in its second year now.

“I’m... pleased to announce that the M1 Abrams tanks that the United States had previously committed to will be entering Ukraine soon,” media reports said quoting Austin.

Austin made these comments at the opening of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in Ramstein, Germany.

Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley travelled to Germany to host an in-person meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. This was the 15th meeting of the UDCG since Secretary Austin formed the international group in April 2022, a statement from US Department of Defence said.

In attendance were also ministers of defense and senior military officials from nearly 50 nations.

The leaders assembled for the Germany meeting to hold a discussion over the prolonged conflict ongoing in Ukraine and the "continued close coordination by the international community to provide the Ukrainian people with the means necessary to defend their sovereign territory."

Before arriving in Germany, Austin wrote on X, "This coalition of countries are coming together at a critical time, and underscores the unwavering resolve of the international community to aid Ukraine’s efforts to defend their nation from Russia’s war of aggression." This shows the defiant posture the US continues to take in the face of Russian aggression.

It is worth noting that US has already given billions of dollars of aid to Ukraine in security assistance.

Zelensky to meet Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address global leaders who have assembled at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday (September 19). As per Washington Post, the Ukrainian president is expected to attend the UN Security Council meetings. He is likely to meet other leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, “We are now at a critical juncture in time, as Ukraine continues to advance on the battlefield, and it is critical to sustain and strengthen worldwide support for Ukraine,” Kuleba said.