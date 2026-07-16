/US to impose 25% tariff on Brazilian imports over 'unfair' trade practices

The US announced to impose a 25 per cent tariff on some Brazilian imports after a year-long investigation found that the country was involved in “unfair” trade practices. The move was announced by United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer late Wednesday in a statement, stating that their probe concluded Brazilian policies harm the interests of Americans.
According to the USTR, the probe identified concerns related to digital trade practices, preferential tariff policies, ethanol market access and several other areas.