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US to impose 25% tariff on Brazilian imports over 'unfair' trade practices

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 12:04 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 12:04 IST
US to impose 25% tariff on Brazilian imports over 'unfair' trade practices

File photo of US President Donald Trump. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

According to the USTR, the probe identified concerns related to digital trade practices, preferential tariff policies, ethanol market access and several other areas.

The US announced to impose a 25 per cent tariff on some Brazilian imports after a year-long investigation found that the country was involved in “unfair” trade practices. The move was announced by United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer ‌late Wednesday in a statement, stating that their probe concluded Brazilian policies harm the interests of Americans.

According to the USTR, the probe identified concerns related to digital trade practices, preferential tariff policies, ethanol market access and several other areas.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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