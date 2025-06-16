/US to be involved in Israel-Iran war? Trump says there's a possibility

Israel-Iran war: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (June 15) that it is "possible" that America could get "involved" in the ongoing Israel-Iran war. Trump said while denying that at present, the US has no involvement in Israeli strikes against Iran.

In an interview with ABC News, the US president said, "We're not involved in it. It's possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved."

Although the US president denied commenting on the reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had urged the US to join the war.

During the interview, Trump said he had a lengthy call with the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, a day earlier to discuss, in large part, the conflict in the Middle East.

Trump said that he is ready to be "open" to Putin's idea to act as a mediator between Iran and Israel for a ceasefire.

"I would be open to it. [Putin] is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it. We talked about this more than his situation. This is something I believe is going to get resolved," the US president told the news agency.

Trump was asked about the "deadline" he gave to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The US president said that after the "60-day ultimatum" to "make a deal," he would not give any new deadline to Iran.

"No, there's no deadline. But they are talking. They'd like to make a deal. They're talking. They continue to talk," Trump said.

"Something like this had to happen because I think even from both sides, but something like this had to happen. They want to talk, and they will be talking," he added.

244 killed in Iran, 17 in Israel

In just three days into the war with Israel, Iran said 224 of its citizens lost their lives and over 1,200 people were injured. Meanwhile, in Israel, 17 people have been killed and 390 wounded since the conflict escalated on Friday (June 13).