US: Three cops shot white trying to make animal cruelty arrest in Washington DC

There police officers in Washington DC were shot while they were trying to make a cruelty arrest. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press on Thursday (Feb 15), the shooting happened at the capitol on Wednesday. Authorities said that the officers were hospitalised and are expected to recover from the wounds. A fourth officer was hurt at the scene, but not shot.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden was praying that the officers make full recoveries and called for more congressional action on guns. “This shooting is yet another distressing and painful reminder of the toll gun violence is inflicting on families, on our communities and, obviously, on our nation,” Jean-Pierre said.

The shooting

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when officers attempted to make an arrest on an animal cruelty warrant, but the suspect refused to leave his house, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said.

As the officers tried to get inside the house, a person identified as 46-year-old Julius James opened fire. The report said that James barricaded himself inside his home, and continued sporadically firing shots hours after opening fire.

Shooter arrested

Hours after the shootout, James was arrested on suspicion of cruelty to animals. The 46-year-old will face additional charges related to the shooting. DC Police Union chairperson Gregg Pemberton said that one officer was struck by gunfire twice, but the rounds were stopped by a bulletproof vest.

Also read | Missouri state has one of the highest gun death rates in US and lax laws

Two other officers were struck in their lower legs, Pemberton said, adding the fourth officer suffered hand injuries at the scene. “We expect some may have a lengthy recovery, but hopefully they’ll be back on the streets again soon,” he also said.

As the shooting unfolded, roads were closed, schools were locked down and police warned people to stay far from the affected area.