Kansas shooting: Missouri state has one of the highest gun death rates in US and lax laws

The shooting during the victory parade of NFL champions Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday (Feb 14) has brought back the focus on Missouri state's gun laws. The shooting at the Union Station killed one person and injured 21 others. According to police, three people were detained in connection with the incident, and there was no known motive for the violence.

A report by the Everytown Research & Police earlier this year said that Missouri has one of the highest rates of gun deaths, gun homicide rates, and household firearm ownership in the US. The report added that legislators have shown no momentum for passing gun safety protections.

No background check needed to buy weapons

In Missouri, no background check is required to purchase weapons. The person simply needs to be aged 19 or older to carry a firearm, or a member or former member of the US armed forces, or an honourably discharged member of the military.

Even though the state has a concealed carry weapons (CCW) permit, it is only needed if a person intends to travel outside the state and wants to carry a concealed weapon.

"Only a few of the 50 top policies are in place in Missouri," Everytown Research said, pointing out that St Louis in Missouri is among the top American cities with the highest gun murder rates in the country.

Who cannot possess firearms in Missouri?

According to the Missouri DWI and Criminal Law Center, certain groups of people cannot obtain CCW licenses in the state and can also not possess a firearm.

These include- individuals charged with, convicted of, or pleaded guilty or no contest to, a crime punishable by more than one year of incarceration or any assault and violent crimes in the last five years; those convicted of two or more misdemeanour offences involving drunk or drugged driving, or possession or abuse of a controlled substance in the last five years; and those adjudicated mentally incompetent within the last five years or committed to a mental institution.

The 'Open Carry' restrictions

Missouri became a constitutional carry state in 2017- which means that a person doesn't need a permit to conceal carry or open carry a firearm. However, gun laws in the state prohibit possessing, selling, manufacturing, or purchasing assault weapons, Missouri DWI and Criminal Law Center said.

The state doesn't require individuals to register handguns, long guns, or other types of firearms, and no special license is issued to firearms owners. However, individuals are required by law to carry the permit, together with a photo ID, anytime they are in actual possession of a concealed gun. Local authorities can regulate open carry if an individual doesn't have a CCW permit. But, if they do, local authorities are not allowed to place any restrictions on them," the centre has said on its website.

The possession of a firearm and open carry is allowed inside state parks, restaurants, roadside rest areas, and all areas not listed as off-limits.

Now this may sound like anyone can carry concealed firearms anywhere in Missouri. This is not the case as intentionally displaying a firearm in an angry or threatening manner not necessary for self-defence is forbidden.