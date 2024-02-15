Kansas parade shootout: Bystanders tackle suspected gunman after firing | Video

The bystanders, who were present at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade, came into action after a gunman opened fire on Wednesday (Feb 14), in which one person was killed and 21 others suffered injuries, as per the authorities. Speaking to ABC News, one of the bystanders Alyssa Marsh-Contreras said that her father Paul Contreras tackled a man who they thought was the shooting suspect and was seen fleeing on foot. In the video, Contreras was also seen as one of the bystanders who tried to stop the suspect, ABC News reported.

Police detain three suspects in shootout

In a press conference, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said that they have detained three people and are carrying out an investigation into the deadly shooting, which she termed a "tragedy."



The shooting happened west of Union Station, near the garage, when the fans of Kansas City Chiefs were leaving, as per Kansas City police.



Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said that 600 Kansas City, Missouri Police Department officers as well as 250 officers from outside agencies had reached the site of the shootout.



The mayor spoke with Kansas City Chiefs who said that they are praying for the safety of everyone present at the parade and that their players, coaches and staff are all safe.



Nearly 1 million paradegoers were expected to join the celebration on Wednesday (Feb 14). Speaking to KMBC, Paradegoer Arnold Sauther said that after the rally ended, the Chiefs players moved into Union Station, and their fans followed them to get autographs.



"I am angry. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment,” Graves said.



A statement was released by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, saying, "I want to start with a thank you to Kansas City Police along with other state and local first responders who were able to quickly take two individuals into custody and provide critical care to victims following today's shooting."



"This was a tragic conclusion to a celebration we had all looked forward to," he said.



The mayor, who was present at the parade along with his wife and mother, was among those who ran for safety after the shootout.