Kansas Super Bowl victory rally shooting: TV broadcast shows moment when shots were heard. Watch

A live TV broadcast by BBC captured the exact moment of Wednesday's (Feb 14) shooting during the victory rally of National Football League (NFL) champions Kansas City Chiefs outside a landmark railroad station in Kansas City, Missouri. At least one person was killed and 21 others were injured in the incident. The telecast showed a journalist reporting from the Union Station where celebrations occurred.

Suddenly, gunshots were heard from the event and people could be seen screaming and running away for cover. "Guys, Guys, Guys, Guys...something is going on," a man was heard saying.

Here's a look at the video:

Three people detained: Police

Addressing a press conference, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said that three people were detained and under investigation in connection with the shooting. Graves told reporters that authorities had no known motive for the gun violence. Graves also said that she was aware of reports that some fans may have participated in the pursuit and capture of at least one of the suspects.

Of the 21 injured, at least 15 victims suffered life-threatening wounds, Fire Department Chief Ross Grundyson said on Wednesday. Citing local media, a report by the news agency Reuters said that the deceased victim was identified as Lisa Lopez, a disc jockey (DJ) at the radio station KKFI. Lopez was the host of the show "Taste of Tejano." Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/erKsrF3SX8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024 × In a statement, the Kansas City Chiefs said that all of its players, coaches and staff who attended the victory rally were accounted for and safe. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City," the statement added.

'Almost nothing is safe'

Reacting to the shooting, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the prevalence of firearms and gun violence in the United States made it difficult to provide complete security for any public event, even with several hundred law enforcement officers on patrol for Wednesday's rally.

"Parades, rallies, schools, movies - it seems like almost nothing is safe," Quinton said. "We became part of a statistic of too many Americans, those who have experienced or been part of or connected to a mass shooting," he added.