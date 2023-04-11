US: Tennessee lawmaker, Justin Jones reinstated days after expulsion

One of the two recently ousted Democratic party lawmakers, Justin Jones, in Tennessee, United States has been reappointed to fill his vacant seat on an interim basis, on Monday (April 10) after a vote. The two young Black lawmakers were expelled, while the third Democrat, Gloria Johnson avoided expulsion by a single vote, last week after they staged a rule-breaking demonstration for gun control on the Republican-controlled statehouse floor.

Nashville city council votes to recently ousted lawmaker

The Metropolitan Council of Nashville and Davidson County held a vote to reinstate Jones, who on Thursday had become the first state representative ever to be expelled from the statehouse for violating the chamber’s rules on decorum without an investigation or accusations of serious misconduct. The vote which was held during a special session of the council saw unanimous support with a 36-0.

Addressing the state House of Representatives, on Monday, after being reinstated, Jones said, “I want to welcome the people back to the people’s house. I want to welcome democracy back to the people’s house.” Jones, who had been elected to Tennessee’s House of Representatives last year, has been appointed again as the interim representative.

ALSO READ | US VP Kamala Harris backs ousted lawmakers in Tennessee, criticises Republicans for expulsion

Previously, both Nashville lawmaker Jones and Memphis lawmaker Justin Pearson, his Black Democratic colleague who was also expelled, had vowed to return to the statehouse. Memphis Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on Wednesday which would decide if Pearson would be allowed to temporarily regain his seat. Meanwhile, the duo has said that they will also contest in special elections in the coming months to permanently fill the seats.

Protests outside the Tennessee Statehouse

During the Metro Council vote, there were around 600 protesters gathered outside to show their support for Jones, waving signs and chanting “Whose house? Our house!” and “No Justin, no peace”, a play on the civil rights slogan, “No justice, no peace,” reported Al-Jazeera.

After the vote, those chants turned to cheers of “Welcome home!”. Jones returned after being sworn in on the steps of the state capitol surrounded by supporters on Monday evening.

‘Tennessee Three’

On March 30, three lawmakers from the Democratic Party, Jones, Pearson, and Gloria Johnson staged a protest and were ousted from the Republican-controlled statehouse, saying that the trio had brought “disorder and dishonour to the House”. The two young Black lawmakers were expelled, while the third Democrat, Johnson avoided expulsion by a single vote.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE