/US teens plead not guilty to ISIS-inspired terror plot near NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's residence

Two teenagers accused of plotting an attack in New York City have pleaded not guilty to federal terror charges, days after their arrest near the official residence of Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The accused, Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, appeared in a federal court on Wednesday (Apr 15), where they denied eight charges, including attempting to support a "foreign terrorist organisation" and "use of a weapon of mass destruction."

Arrest after attempted attack on Mamdani's house

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Prosecutors say the two teenagers, both from Pennsylvania, were taken into custody on March 7 following an attempted attack outside the mayor’s residence during an anti-Islam protest. Authorities allege the pair tried to detonate explosive devices at the site. No injuries were reported.

According to court filings, the two had discussed plans to kill up to 60 people. "All I know is I want to start terror, bro," Kayumi allegedly told Balat. Investigators say the conversation was captured on a dashcam inside their vehicle.

Alleged ISIS links uncovered

Officials say both suspects expressed support for the Islamic State group after being detained. During the incident, Balat was also heard shouting "Allahu akbar," according to an AFP correspondent present on the scene.

In a statement last week, FBI Director Kash Patel said the suspects had prepared explosive devices and attempted to carry out an attack "in the name of ISIS."

"These individuals allegedly prepared explosive devices and attempted to detonate them on the streets of New York in the name of ISIS," he said.

The incident unfolded during a demonstration organised by far-right influencer Jake Lang. The anti-Islam protest drew a small crowd of around 20 people, while a counter-protest nearby saw a significantly higher turnout of about 125.

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