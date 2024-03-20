US Supreme Court lets strict Texas immigration law take effect allowing state to detain, deport migrants

The United States Supreme Court, on Tuesday (Mar 19) lifted the pause on a controversial Republican-backed law in Texas which would allow the state's law enforcement officials to detain and deport migrants on charges of illegally entering the country from the US-Mexico border.

The court with a six-three conservative majority, rejected President Joe Biden's administration's bid to block the law.

The lift of the pause on the Texas Senate Bill 4 (SB4) would immediately take effect despite three liberal justices on the SCOTUS voting against it.

Mexico's foreign ministry has since released a sharply worded statement saying that it would refuse to take anyone back who is ordered to leave the country under the state law.

Meanwhile, the White House has said that the Texas law will "sow chaos and confusion at our southern border."