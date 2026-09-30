/US Supreme Court allows Trump administration to resume third-country deportations for now

The US Supreme Court has temporarily allowed President Donald Trump’s administration to resume deporting migrants to countries other than their own. This comes after a lower court order stated that they be given an opportunity to object before being transferred. However, the SC order did not rule if the policy is lawful. Instead, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in December on whether the administration can deport people to third countries under the circumstances at issue.

The Trump administration had told the Supreme Court last week that the lower court order had forced it to cancel a deportation flight carrying about 70 people who were due to be sent to three countries It defended sending migrants to third countries but stated that they cannot be returned to their home countries or when their governments will not accept them. Federal attorneys have said the policy can also cover people with criminal convictions. They argue that governments receiving the deportees provide assurances that the individuals will not be persecuted or tortured.

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Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the policy in a social media post, calling it “an entirely lawful and critical tool for immigration enforcement.”