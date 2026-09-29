/'I offered them NOTHING': Trump rejects claims of sanctions relief for Iran, confirms US talks with Tehran mediators

US President Donald Trump said American officials held discussions with mediators on Iran on Monday, as diplomatic efforts continue amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran. Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump confirmed that the discussions had taken place but declined to provide further details about the talks. Meanwhile, Iranian state media, cited by Al Jazeera, reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was scheduled to meet mediators in New York.

The discussions were expected to focus on the latest proposals and developments in the standoff between Tehran and Washington. The diplomatic activity comes days after Trump rejected an Iranian proposal concerning the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important waterway that has become a major focus of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Trump denies offering Iran sanctions relief

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Trump on Monday denied an Axios report claiming that he had offered Iran sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian funds as part of efforts to advance negotiations. "Axios just released a story that ‘Trump’ offered Sanctions Relief and Frozen Funds to Iran. This is untrue. I offered them NOTHING!," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Axios reported that Trump is willing to give Iran sanctions relief and release Iranian frozen funds in return for concrete Iranian steps regarding the nuclear program. The report cited unnamed US officials. Trump described the report as "a HOAX" and called for the news outlet to withdraw the story. His comments came as Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was expected to meet Qatari mediators in New York on Monday. US and Iranian officials had also met the previous week in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. However, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported on Monday that Tehran had no further direct talks scheduled with Washington.

Trump's Truth Social post

Strait of Hormuz remains key issue

The latest diplomatic developments follow Trump's rejection on Saturday of a proposal from Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. On Sunday, Trump told Axios that he expected talks between the two sides to resume in the coming days. The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the broader dispute because the narrow waterway normally handles about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.