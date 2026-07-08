/US strikes on Iran '4-5 times bigger' than previous wave: Officials

The US has launched a significantly larger military offensive against Iran, with a US official describing the latest operation as "four or five times bigger in scope and power" than the strikes carried out ten days ago.

According to Axios, the official said the latest assault was the most intense US military action against Iran since the ceasefire reached in April. The official added that the operation could continue for several more hours.

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Another US official told CNN that the strikes were intended as "punishment, not proportional", indicating that the military campaign was far from over. "This is punishment. It won't be over for a bit," the official told CNN. The latest escalation follows renewed attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes.

The US military said it targeted multiple Iranian military installations near the strategic waterway after three commercial vessels were attacked on Tuesday (July 7). According to the US official, the strikes hit Iranian air defence systems, coastal surveillance installations, surface-to-air missile sites, anti-ship cruise missile positions, drone launch facilities and port infrastructure.

Iranian state media reported multiple explosions following the strikes, including in the port cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik, as well as on Qeshm Island. Fires were also reported at Sirik pier and Shahid Haqqani Port in Bandar Abbas.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation was launched in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, warning that Washington would impose "heavy costs" for targeting international shipping.

Iran, however, condemned the strikes, with the country's Foreign Ministry accusing Washington of repeatedly violating the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries. Tehran warned that it would take "any action it deems necessary" to safeguard its national security and interests.