Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /US strikes on Iran '4-5 times bigger' than previous wave: Officials

US strikes on Iran '4-5 times bigger' than previous wave: Officials

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 06:01 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 06:01 IST
US strikes on Iran '4-5 times bigger' than previous wave: Officials

A construction worker rests as he removes debris from a damaged building next to a flattened building at the site of an earlier Israeli military strike on a neighbourhood in the southern Lebanese coastal city of Tyre on June 23, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The US launched a massive military offensive against Iranian installations near the Strait of Hormuz after shipping attacks. US officials called it a punishment, while Iran condemned the severe escalation.

The US has launched a significantly larger military offensive against Iran, with a US official describing the latest operation as "four or five times bigger in scope and power" than the strikes carried out ten days ago.

According to Axios, the official said the latest assault was the most intense US military action against Iran since the ceasefire reached in April. The official added that the operation could continue for several more hours.

Also read: US 'violates MoU', launches fresh strikes on Iranian targets after attacks on vessels in Hormuz

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Another US official told CNN that the strikes were intended as "punishment, not proportional", indicating that the military campaign was far from over. "This is punishment. It won't be over for a bit," the official told CNN. The latest escalation follows renewed attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes.

The US military said it targeted multiple Iranian military installations near the strategic waterway after three commercial vessels were attacked on Tuesday (July 7). According to the US official, the strikes hit Iranian air defence systems, coastal surveillance installations, surface-to-air missile sites, anti-ship cruise missile positions, drone launch facilities and port infrastructure.

Iranian state media reported multiple explosions following the strikes, including in the port cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik, as well as on Qeshm Island. Fires were also reported at Sirik pier and Shahid Haqqani Port in Bandar Abbas.

Trending Stories

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation was launched in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, warning that Washington would impose "heavy costs" for targeting international shipping.

Also read: Trump says Greenland should be under US control, Denmark rejects claim at NATO Summit

Iran, however, condemned the strikes, with the country's Foreign Ministry accusing Washington of repeatedly violating the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries. Tehran warned that it would take "any action it deems necessary" to safeguard its national security and interests.

The latest military exchange marks a sharp escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran, despite ongoing efforts to preserve a fragile ceasefire and prevent a wider conflict in West Asia.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics