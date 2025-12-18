The United States on Wednesday (Dec 17) announced that its forces had carried out another strike at a 'narco-trafficking' vessel. In a statement, the US military said that the latest Operation Southern Spear strike has killed 4 people. This comes just a day after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Dec 16) dramatically escalated his pressure campaign against Venezuela, announcing what he called a "total and complete blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving the country. In recent weeks, US forces have carried out strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in the region, operations that have killed nearly 90 people. Last week, American forces also seized a large oil tanker off Venezuela’s coast, claiming it was transporting black-market oil in violation of US sanctions. Washington later announced fresh sanctions on additional vessels tied to the trade.