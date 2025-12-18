Google Preferred
Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Dec 18, 2025, 07:25 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 07:56 IST
US military latest strike Photograph: (Screenshot/Video/X-Southcom)

Story highlights

US forces carried out another strike on a suspected narco-trafficking boat, killing four people, the military said. The attack comes days after Trump ordered a “total blockade” of Venezuelan oil tankers, as US strikes in the region continue.

The United States on Wednesday (Dec 17) announced that its forces had carried out another strike at a 'narco-trafficking' vessel. In a statement, the US military said that the latest Operation Southern Spear strike has killed 4 people. This comes just a day after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Dec 16) dramatically escalated his pressure campaign against Venezuela, announcing what he called a "total and complete blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving the country. In recent weeks, US forces have carried out strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in the region, operations that have killed nearly 90 people. Last week, American forces also seized a large oil tanker off Venezuela’s coast, claiming it was transporting black-market oil in violation of US sanctions. Washington later announced fresh sanctions on additional vessels tied to the trade.

At Pete Hegseth's instructions

In a post on X, US Southern Command said, “On Dec. 17, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organisation in international waters.” It claimed that intelligence confirmed that the “vessel was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. A total of four male narco-terrorists were killed, and no U.S. military forces were harmed.”

It also posted a video which shows billowing smoke after the vessel was hit. Watch it here:

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

