US state of Massachusetts makes switching to electric cars by 2035 mandatory

The US state of Massachusetts has released a plan to cut down on greenhouse-gas emissions in the next decade, and has now mandated all new cars that are sold in the state switch to the electric mode by 2035.

State governor Charlie Baker put forward the plans for the next decade to cut down on emissions. These include enabling use of electricity in one million homes instead of gas and oil for heating. The state is now legally bound to reduce its carbon emissions to 45 per cent below levels in 1990 by the year 2030, marking one of the most ambitious plans undertaken by any state in the US, and the world.



If achieved, the state would be on track to reach ''net-zero'' fossil-fuel emissions by 2050, announced this year by state administration, as reported by the Boston Globe.

“The people of Massachusetts are experiencing record droughts, increased risk of wildfire, severe weather, and flooding in our coastal communities... The costly impacts of climate change are on display in the Commonwealth, making it critical that we take action”, Baker said in a news release.

The plan has been lauded by environmentalists and scientists.

In 2020, the state's emissions fell to 22 per cent below 1990 levels, spearheaded by investments in renewable energy, and diminishing coal-burning power plants in the sate.

But to further build on its goals, the state will now mandate how much people drive, the kind of cars they buy, and the power they employ to warm their homes and offices, as stated by state officials.

“We know that achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 will require hard work and collaboration across all sectors of the economy,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides had announced.

In addition, the state intends to establish “a blueprint that will help us achieve our climate goals in a way that is cost-effective and delivers significant benefits to residents across the Commonwealth, especially those in our most vulnerable communities.”