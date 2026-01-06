/US spy jet P-8 Poseidon circles major drug hub off Mexico's coast. Could Venezuela-like operation be in the pipeline?

Following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro over drug trafficking charges, the US Navy's P-8 Poseidon was spotted circling a drug-smuggling hub off Mexico's coast on Monday morning. Notably, US President Donald Trump has issued a warning to Mexico over drug trafficking, raising fears of a similar action to that in Venezuela. According to flight tracking websites, the aircraft carried out surveillance and reconnaissance operations miles offshore from Tijuana, believed to be a major drug cartel corridor. Reports state that the plane took off from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington, flew through Oregon and California, did several rounds off the Mexican coast and southern California, before returning to base.

Boeing P-8 Poseidon



The Boeing P-8 Poseidon is equipped with advanced sensors that can detect targets both on the surface and underwater. These features help monitor suspicious vessels and maritime movements. The Pacific drug corridor is used by cartels to smuggle narcotics, including fentanyl, into the United States. The Poseidon's capability for both anti-submarine warfare and surface surveillance makes it perfect for operations along this zone. Flying at speeds of over 900 kilometres per hour, it can reach altitudes of up to 41,000 feet.

Its in-flight refuelling system helps it stay airborne for hours at a time. The US has a total of 174 aircraft in its P-8 Poseidon fleet and has logged over 700,000 flight hours. It has been built to withstand all kinds of conditions for up to 25 years. According to Boeing, it can be upgraded to meet evolving threats. The P-8 has interoperability features and can work in tandem with other US and allied forces across land, sea, and air operations.

What Trump said of Mexico drug cartel operations