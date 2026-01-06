/Venezuela’s Machado labels interim president as ‘architect of torture, narcotrafficking’, vows to ‘dismantle criminal structures’

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Monday (Jan 5) slammed the interim president Delcy Rodriguez, who was sworn in after Nicolas Maduro was captured in a US operation in Caracas, adding that she plans on returning to the country “as soon as possible.” Machado also vowed to “turn Venezuela into the energy hub of the Americas.”

“I’m planning to go back to Venezuela as soon as possible,” Machado told broadcaster Sean Hannity on Fox News.

Openly rejecting the country’s interim president, Machado said that Rodriguez “is one of the main architects of torture, persecution, corruption, narcotrafficking.”

Rodriguez, who was Venezuela’s vice president under Maduro, has suggested her willingness to cooperate with Washington. Machado said that Venezuelans have rejected Rodriguez, adding that the voters were on the opposition’s side.

“In free and fair elections, we will win by over 90 per cent of the votes, I have no doubt about it,” Machado said.

Machado also vowed to “turn Venezuela into the energy hub of the Americas” and “dismantle all these criminal structures” that have harmed people of her country, promising to “bring millions of Venezuelans that have been forced to flee our country back home.”

Maduro’s capture

This comes after American forces on Saturday (Jan 3) seized the Venezuelan leader in what it described as its war against drug cartels and drug lords. In an operation titled Operation Absolute Resolve, the American forces entered Venezuela, bombed Caracas and captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from their presidential palace under orders from US President Donald Trump.