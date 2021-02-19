US should unconditionally lift all sanctions imposed by Trump, says Iran after Biden offers to talk

After the Biden administration offered talks with Iran over the nuclear deal, foreign minister Javad Zarif said that the "US should unconditionally and effectively lift all sanctions or re-labelled by Trump."

Watch:

"We will then immediately reverse all remedial measures," Iran's foreign minister added. The Biden administration had agreed to talk with Iran officials led by European allies on the nuclear deal after secretary of state Antony Blinken spoke with his European counterparts.

US acknowledged Pompeo's claims re Res. 2231 had no legal validity.



We agree.



In compliance w/ 2231:



US unconditionally & effectively lift all sanctions imposed, re-imposed or re-labeled by Trump.



We will then immediately reverse all remedial measures.



Simple: #CommitActMeet — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) February 19, 2021 ×

The US allies have however insisted on compliance to the nuclear deal as a precondition.

"If Iran comes back into strict compliance with its commitments under the JCPOA, the United States will do the same and is prepared to engage in discussions with Iran toward that end," a joint statement from the four nations said. Iran had breached the nuclear deal in 2019 after the former Trump administration had walked out of the nuclear deal in 2018.

The Trump administration had imposed harsh sanctions against Iran targeting its banking and oil sectors even as it sanctioned its leaders. Iran has threatened to ban UN inspectors from inspecting its nuclear sites if the US does not reverse sanctions imposed by Trump.

The United States, Britain, France and Germany have urged Iran not to breach the nuclear deal further.

Iran has maintained that the sanctions should be taken back with Zarif insisting that "E3/EU must abide by own commitments and demand an end to Trump's legacy of economic terrorism against Iran".