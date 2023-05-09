US: Shooting incident at Las Vegas middle school, at least one shot; police search for suspect

At least one adult was shot, injured and taken to the hospital after a shooting incident in suburban Las Vegas in the state of Nevada, United States, on Monday (May 8). Officials are looking for the person who began shooting at the Ed Von Tobel Middle School, reported the Associated Press.

"This was not an active shooter," said Captain Noel Roberts of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, during a briefing outside the middle school. He also reported that the incident took place just before 12:40 pm (local time) and no students were injured.



The law enforcement present at the scene, as per media reports, also said that it seems like an isolated incident and they had not identified a suspect.

Shortly after the shooting, the principal sent a letter to the parents telling them that all students were safe in their classrooms after one person was struck by gunfire on campus but outside the school building, as per AP. Furthermore, the school has been placed under lockdown due to a police investigation, said Leonardo Amador, principal of the middle school.



In the letter sent to families, he said, "The safety of our students is the number one priority at Von Tobel Middle School. As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community," as quoted by Fox5Vegas.



The condition of the adult injured was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story...More to follow.





WATCH WION LIVE HERE