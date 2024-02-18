'Domestic-related shooting' in Minnesota neighbourhood kills two police officers and firefighter

Authorities in a neighbourhood in Burnsville, Minnesota, responded on Sunday (Feb 18) to an active shooting situation, which killed two police officers and a firefighter. Several others were injured.

In an online post, Tim Walz said, "Horrific news from Burnsville. While responding to a call of a family in danger, two police officers and one firefighter lost their lives, and other officers were injured."

"We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day. My heart is with their families today and the entire State of Minnesota stands with Burnsville," Walz said.

The governor further added that flags would be flown at half-mast across Minnesota on Monday and the state Department of Public Safety is "coordinating with local law enforcement to conduct an investigation".

Local media reported that federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene where there have been reports of local police officers involved in a "domestic-related shooting".

Burnsville Communications and Community Engagement Director Carissa Larsen told CNN on Sunday morning that there is an "active scene".

Minnesota Sen Amy Klobuchar posted on X that she was informed three officers were shot in Burnsville.

Klobuchar wrote, "Learned from police this morning that three officers have been shot in Burnsville. They were doing their jobs. They were protecting our community. John and I are praying for them and their families and the Burnsville P.D. this morning."