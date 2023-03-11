US set to further tighten export of chipmaking gear to China: Report

The United States is planning to further tighten restrictions on export of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, said Bloomberg citing people familiar with the developments. As per the report, the US government is has briefed US companies about the plan and has told them that the restrictions may be announced as early as next month.

The Biden administration plans to coordinate with the Netherlands and Japan, according to the report.

This week, Dutch government said it plans new restrictions on semiconductor technology exports to China to protect national security.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday that China was firmly opposed to the restrictions as a means "to intervene and limit normal economic and trade exchanges between Chinese and Dutch companies."

The US had imposed a slew of export restrictions late last year including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with US equipment.

The relations between the US and China are strained on multiple fronts. In addition to tech field, the two sides often spar on the issue of Taiwan. China considers Taiwan its own territory and has not ruled out use of force to capture it. US is the biggest international backer of Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies)

