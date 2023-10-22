US sending THAAD, more air defence systems to Middle East, says Pentagon

The United States, in response to recent attacks on US troops in the region, is deploying additional missile defence systems to the Middle East. This move comes as the US government expresses concerns about heightened regional tensions, particularly during the Israel-Hamas conflict. Here are the key developments:

Deployment of THAAD and Patriot systems

The Pentagon has announced that it will send a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system and additional Patriot air defence missile system battalions to the Middle East. These systems are considered crucial for defence against missile threats. The THAAD system, known for its powerful radar, is being deployed to enhance regional defences.

In recent weeks, the United States has also increased its naval presence in the Middle East, deploying two aircraft carriers along with their support ships and approximately 2,000 Marines. This significant naval presence is part of the US response to regional tensions.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin explained that these actions are a response to recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces across the Middle East region. He stated that the additional deployments are aimed at strengthening the Department of Defence's posture in the region. While he did not specify the exact number of additional troops being placed on prepare-to-deploy orders, the Pentagon had previously elevated the readiness of approximately 2,000 troops for potential deployment to the region.

The deployments are intended to achieve several objectives. They are aimed at bolstering regional deterrence efforts, enhancing force protection for US troops in the region, and contributing to the defence of Israel. These steps reflect the US government's commitment to maintaining stability and security in the Middle East.

It's noteworthy that this deployment of missile defence systems comes two years after the Biden administration had withdrawn some air defence systems from the region, citing a reduction in tensions with Iran. The Patriot air defence system, known for its advanced capabilities, is in high demand among US allies worldwide.

These deployments follow a surge in attacks against US forces in Iraq and Syria, especially since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Notably, the US military recently intercepted a significant number of drones and cruise missiles launched by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.

The Israel-Hamas war began with a cross-border attack on southern Israel by militants from the Hamas movement, leading to Israel's declaration of a "total siege" on Gaza. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with Gaza's Health Ministry reporting thousands of Palestinian deaths and a large number of displaced individuals. The situation remains a source of deep concern in the region.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)